Troops Arrest Suspected Terrorist In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested a notorious suspected terrorist following credible and actionable intelligence in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

Acting swiftly on an intelligence report, the vigilant troops tracked and intercepted the suspect at Takum Junction, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, where 35-year-old Saawuan Wuaiyolna was apprehended.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect hails from Ateryange community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, and is allegedly a high-profile member of the notorious bandits’ gang led by the wanted criminal, Akiki Utivi, popularly known as “Full Fire.”

Findings further indicated that the suspect infiltrated Wukari to monitor troop activities with the intent of facilitating coordinated attacks on innocent citizens.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Gang Kingpin Allegedly Targeting Luxury Cars

The arrest marks a major setback for the criminal gang and underscores the resolve of troops under Operation LAFIYA NAKOWA to deny terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements freedom of action in Taraba State and beyond.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring peace and security across the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

He urged residents to continue supporting the security forces by providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.