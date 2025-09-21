×

Establishing Palestinian State Endangers Israel’s Existence — Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel's survival

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated September 21, 2025
FILE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks following a meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel’s survival, pledging to oppose such efforts at the United Nations next week.

“We will also need to fight, both at the UN and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism,” Netanyahu told his cabinet. “The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days.”

More to follow …

