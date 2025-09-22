Reps Assure Nigerians On Passage Of Constitutional Amendment Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday assured Nigerians of the speedy passage of the constitutional amendment bill.

He gave the assurance in Abuja at the National Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Abbas stated that the green chamber would do everything possible to successfully amend the 1999 Constitution after failed attempts by previous assemblies.

The Speaker commended Nigerians for coming out to ensure that their voice were heard.

According to him, the process would have a positive impact on all sectors of society.

“As Speaker, I pledge that we will take your contributions seriously and consider the bills with diligence, fairness, and urgency,” he stated.

“We will engage the State Assemblies respectfully and transparently to secure their concurrence.

“We would continue to work with the executive and with you, the people, to ensure that the amendment process proceeds smoothly.”

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, pledged to make the process all-inclusive.

Also speaking was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, representing President Bola Tinubu.

He commended the committee for creating an inclusive platform that engages citizens, civil society, political parties, professional groups, and traditional institutions in the amendment process.

Akume reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.