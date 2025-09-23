Woman Jailed For Plotting To Sell Elvis Presley’s Home

A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Tuesday for an outlandish plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley. Advertisement

Lisa Findley had been accused of planning to take ownership of the property from the family of the King of Rock and Roll and put it up for auction.

Findley, 54, had falsely claimed that Elvis’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death.

She pleaded guilty in a federal court in Memphis, Tennessee, in February to one count of mail fraud in exchange for the dismissal of a separate count of identity theft, according to court documents. District Judge John Fowlkes sentenced Findley to 57 months in prison and three years of probation. Findley had claimed that Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023, had borrowed $3.8 million in 2018 from a company called Naussany Investments, pledging Graceland as collateral for the loan, and failed to repay the debt. A foreclosure sale of Graceland had been scheduled to be held in May of last year, but a judge blocked the auction of the Memphis property at the last minute after Elvis's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, filed a lawsuit alleging the loan documents were forgeries.