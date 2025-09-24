Businessman Oscar Ibru Dies, Gov Oborevwori Mourns

Business and industrialist, Oscar Ibru has died.

He was 67.

The Chairman of the Ibru Organisation was said to have died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

He was the first son of the renowned industrialist, Michael Ibru.

He hailed from Agbarha-Otor in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A prominent member of the Ibru dynasty, Oscar was widely respected as a key player in Nigeria’s business and social circles.

READ ALSO: FG Unveils 65th Independence Anniversary Theme

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has joined the Urhobo nation and Nigerians in mourning the death of the prominent businessman and philanthropist.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor described Ibru’s passing as a huge loss to the Urhobo people, Delta State, and the country at large.

Oborevwori praised the industrialist as a man of service, enterprise, and generosity.

He recalled Ibru’s contributions through the Ibru Organisation, which created jobs, built strong institutions, and supported development across communities in Delta and beyond.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and urged the Ibru family and the Urhobo nation to take solace in the enduring impact he left on society.