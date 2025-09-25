Former NBA Star Harrell Sacked By Adelaide 36ers Over Drug Use

Former NBA star Montrezl Harrell had his contract terminated by the Adelaide 36ers on Thursday after failing a doping test in China this year.

The Australian club said they had “no option” but to part ways with the American power forward, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets and made his name with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrell tested positive in April for tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), a precursor to THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, while playing for Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China’s professional basketball league.

The announcement of the positive test was only made two months later, after he had re-signed with Adelaide.

Harrell, who also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, is currently serving a provisional ban, awaiting a final penalty from the China Anti-Doping Agency.

“As it stands, Harrell is not permitted to train or play,” the 36ers said in a statement.

“With no timeline on when the process will be finalised and no certainty on any sanctions, the club has been left with no option but to terminate Harrell’s contract to allow it to move to finalise the playing roster.”

Australia’s National Basketball League opened its new season last week.

AFP