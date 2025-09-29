Shettima Promises Robust Engagement With Nigerians In Diaspora

With a view to positioning Nigeria in its rightful place globally, Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians in the Diaspora of robust engagement in the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged Nigerians overseas to keep believing in their home nation, adding that the country is on the right track under President Tinubu’s watch.

The Vice President spoke during a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in the United States on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said Nigeria was on the right path with the reforms being undertaken by President Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

On behalf of President Tinubu, the Shettima commended Nigerians in diaspora for their resilience and belief in the current Nigerian government, acknowledging their capacity to add value to the country’s transformation efforts.

“Each one of you has value addition capabilities in your own way, and your experience is not something you can buy in the market. You have earned it.

“Continue to believe in Nigeria. Nigeria is on the right track. In the fullness of time, we will occupy our rightful place in the commity of nations,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday.

Tinubu Policies

The Vice President told the Nigerian community in the US, as well as others across the world, to be proud of their heritage, noting that Nigeria’s positive developmental indices in all spheres were a reflection of well-thought-out policies of the Tinubu administration.

“Our foreign reserve is crossing the $40 billion mark, the subnationals are raking in trillions of naira, and we are seeing unprecedented infrastructural investment across the entire country. We’re investing in the Nigerian youth and students as is the case with NELFUND,” he stated.

Giant Strides Abroad

Earlier, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated that Nigerians were recording giant strides abroad.

“Under this administration, it is easier for you to get your passport. Also, the non-resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) is now working under this administration.

“You don’t need to come home to get your BVN, and a lot of investment opportunities are now open and available. Most importantly, the economy is being transformed, and Nigeria is now a good place to invest,” she added.

Nigerians present at the meeting expressed readiness to invest in Nigeria’s mining, health, AI, fintech, creative, and agricultural industries, among others.