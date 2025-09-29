World Will Laugh At Us If Dangote Refinery Shuts Down, Sule Cautions PENGASSAN

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Monday warned that Nigeria risks embarrassment if disputes threaten the operations of Dangote Refinery.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the governor urged dialogue between the refinery, unions, and government to resolve tensions.

“What has happened is that gap in communication. PENGASSAN, as of today, needs to sit down with Dangote clearly,” Sule stated on Monday.

“We can’t afford a situation to run down an institution such as this; in fact, the world will laugh at us.”

He emphasised that the refinery is a national asset. According to him, the facility has saved the country from costly maintenance and petroleum import challenges.

“The Dangote refinery in Nigeria is not for Dangote alone. It is for Nigeria. It has saved Nigeria so many issues and problems. Nigeria may no longer worry about fertiliser and petrochemicals,” he explained.

Appeal For Truce

Appealing for calm between the involved parties, the governor said, “I will actually appeal to PENGASSAN, the Dangote management, and the Federal Government to ensure this is resolved.”

“Dangote refinery is here to stay and is already exporting petroleum products abroad. We can’t afford challenges with that institution,” he added.

READ ALSO: Court Stops PENGASSAN, Others From Cutting Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery

He also weighed in on allegation of the dismissal of 800 Nigerians, defending the refinery.

“Dangote did not just wake up to sack all alleged workers. He needs people to run his refinery,” he stated.

“He (Dangote) has thousands of workers,” Sule stated, urging unions not to misinterpret management decisions.

Gas Supply Concerns

When asked about potential cut-offs, Sule described how gas supply disruptions could devastate refinery operations.

“Terrible. We had that before in the sugar refinery we run. If liquor does not move, pipes rust and get stuck. Sometimes you cut pipes down. It is not in Dangote’s interest to cause any commotion.”

Union’s Protest

PENGASSAN members on Monday barricaded the premises of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja.

They protested the alleged dismissal of over 800 Nigerian workers by Dangote Refinery management.

Protesters blocked entrances into NNPCL, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Members chanted solidarity songs and carried placards, accusing Dangote Refinery of violating labour rights.

Labour’s Accusations

In a circular signed by General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN accused Dangote Refinery of breaching labour laws and ILO conventions.

It alleged that sacked staff were replaced with “over 2,000 Indians,” calling the move an affront to Nigerian workers.

The union directed members to cut crude and gas supplies. “All control room and field operations must stop without delay,” it warned.

The Trade Union Congress backed the strike threat. Its Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, declared: “We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers.”

He added: “No corporation will be allowed to trample on workers’ rights.”

Dangote’s Defence

Dangote Refinery denied wrongdoing, insisting the restructuring was necessary for safety and efficiency.

The company stressed that only a small portion of its 3,000 Nigerian staff were affected.

“No law grants PENGASSAN the right to cut off supplies,” it stated, accusing the union of “criminal conduct.”

The refinery warned that disruption could harm fuel supply and revenues. It urged the government to stop “reckless conduct.”

Court Order, Govt’s Intervention

Later on Monday, Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court restrained PENGASSAN from striking against the refinery.

He granted an interim injunction after Dangote Refinery argued that disruption would cause irreparable economic harm.

Justice Subilim said preserving industrial peace outweighed the union’s actions. He scheduled further hearings for 13 October 2025.

The Federal Government also appealed for restraint. Labour Minister Muhammad Dingyadi confirmed conciliation talks had begun.

In a statement, his ministry urged PENGASSAN to suspend action and attend emergency talks with Dangote Refinery management in Abuja.

Dingyadi appealed for calm. “The strike declaration must be withdrawn to allow dialogue in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.