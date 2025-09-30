Lagos Recovers ₦1.5bn Outstanding Tax As Pedro Marks Two Years In Office

As part of a broader effort to strengthen fiscal governance in Lagos State, the government has recovered the sum of ₦1.5 billion in outstanding taxes from a commercial bank through enforcement actions taken by its Ministry of Justice.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in Alausa to commemorate his second year in office.

While reflecting on the major highlights and milestones of his tenure so far, Pedro said one of his priorities has been to strengthen the rule of law in fiscal governance to ensure that money due to Lagos State is recovered lawfully, so as to boost the State’s capacity to deliver critical services to our people.

“To this end, we established Revenue Courts at both the High Court and Magistrate Court levels, alongside a dedicated Revenue Recovery Unit (RRU) within the Ministry. These mechanisms have already begun to yield results. For example, many companies have responded to our pre-action protocol notices and have started paying or made arrangements to pay their outstanding tax liabilities,” he stated.

“One of the notable banks facing our enforcement process paid the sum of ₦1.5 billion in outstanding taxes. Other banks are alreadymaking efforts to settle their outstanding tax liabilities to avoid sanctions. Let me use this opportunity to advise other residents of the State who are in default of payment of tax or revenue due to the State, to effect payment immediately now that the courts are back from vacation.”

The Attorney General also said the Ministry of Justice had been repositioned to deliver faster legal services, strengthen access to justice, and protect the rights of Lagosians.

He stressed that justice in Lagos “is not an abstract ideal but a living reality shaping governance, protecting rights, and driving inclusive economic growth.”

Speaking on policy decisions, Pedro also listed the Bill for official registration of customary, Islamic, and ordinary Christian marriages and their dissolution and the review of the Tenancy Law of Lagos State to address challenges facing both landlords and tenants as major highlights.

Describing the Registration of Marriages Bill as the first of its kind in the country, Pedro said if passed, it will give Lagosians access to certificates for proof of marriage.

The Bill on Tenancy Law, if passed, will encourage more investment in real estate and make it easy for private developers interested in building houses for rent for the benefit of average and poor people.

A bill titled, “Administration of Civil Justice Bill” has also been forwarded to the House of Assembly and it seeks to ensure that litigation in the trial courts should not last more than 18–24 months with punitive costs of N1M for frivolous suits.

“If passed into law, the Bill will significantly enhance real access to justice for citizens and create a more predictable and business-friendly legal

environment to encourage investment in our state,” Pedro stated.

According to the AG, one of the landmark wins under his tenure, was Lagos’ decisive victory at the Supreme Court in the lottery case, where the court ruled that lotteries and games of chance fall under the powers of States, and not the Federal Government.

Despite this, he condemned the National Assembly’s attempt to enact a Central Gaming Bill, describing it as a breach of the Constitution and the apex court’s order.

He disclosed that Lagos has returned to court to commence contempt proceedings against the lawmakers.

On criminal justice, Pedro cited the successful conviction of Andrew Nice in the BRT rape and murder of Miss Bamise as proof of the government’s resolve to pursue justice without fear or favour.

In the criminal justice system, Pedro stated that the state in the last 2 years processed 361 plea bargain applications, out of which 314 were approved and 37 declined.

Pedro also said that in the last two years, 263 inmates were released under the Governor’s prerogative of mercy, and 4,800 offenders carried out community service sentences.

Restorative Justice Unit has received a total of 348 cases, out of which agreements were reached in 192. Fortyfive (45) are still ongoing at the unit, while 111 cases have been sent to court to be determined on their merit.

The Attorney General highlighted the Lagos State Criminal Information System as a major reform, with 78,982 cases now captured in the databank, including EFCC cases.

“This system enhances transparency, strengthens case management, and aids long-term planning for reforms,” he said.

On safeguarding property rights, Pedro revealed that he had signed 738 Deemed Grants and 810 Regularisation files in the last two years.

He also disclosed that the State’s Anti-Land Grabbing Taskforce received 982 petitions, treating 124 as land grabbing cases with enforcement against offenders.

He further revealed the reactivation of the Lagos State Task Force Against Human Trafficking, which has resumed operations with support from NAPTIP, the Police, and other agencies.

He noted that earlier this month, the Task Force facilitated the repatriation of seven Nigerian victims trafficked to Ghana.

Turning to staff welfare, Pedro said retreats were organised for both junior and senior staff for the first time in a decade.

The Ministry also acquired five buses for lawyers, two elevators for staff and visitors, and secured 10 flats as staff quarters at the new Magistrates’ Quarters in Ketu.

The Office of the Public Defender and the Citizens’ Mediation Centre were upgraded to Bureaus, each headed by a Permanent Secretary.

The AG pledged that the Ministry of Justice under his watch will remain anchored on “integrity, innovation, and impact.”

