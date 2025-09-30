Police Arraign NURTW Chieftain For Alleged Murder

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Samsideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shamelon, in court.

He was arraigned on Tuesday over the alleged murder of a dispatched rider at the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court 2.

Oladiti had been arrested over allegations of assault and murder.

The 55-year-old man, according to a statement by the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, had allegedly attacked the dispatch rider on Lagos Island, using a helmet and fists to inflict serious injuries.

A separate complaint had earlier been lodged against the suspect over an incident on August 28, 2025.