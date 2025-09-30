×

Reconciliation Meeting Over PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Dispute Moved To NSA’s Office

By Friday Okeregbe
Updated September 30, 2025
The PENGASSAN and the private refinery are at loggerheads over unresolved labour issues.

 

The reconciliation meeting between the management of the Dangote Refinery and leaders of members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has been moved to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The meeting, however, is being held behind closed doors.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, along with some members of PENGASSAN who had earlier arrived for the meeting, have left for the NSA’s office.

More to follow…

