Spotify Founder Daniel Ek To Give Up CEO Role

The change would come into effect on January 1, 2026.

By Channels Television
Updated September 30, 2025
(FILES) Daniel Ek, CEO of Swedish music streaming service Spotify, poses for photographers at a press conference in Tokyo on September 29, 2016. Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek will leave his role as CEO on January 1, 2026 and become the company’s executive chairman in a leadership shake-up, the music streaming giant said on September 30, 2025. (Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP)

 

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek will step down as CEO on January 1 and become executive chairman, handing the reins to two of his deputies in a leadership shake-up, the music streaming giant said Tuesday.

Spotify said Gustav Soderstrom, its chief product and technology officer, and chief business officer Alex Norstrom would take over as co-CEOs.

“This change simply matches titles to how we already operate,” Ek said.

“Over the last few years, I’ve turned over a large part of the day-to-day management and strategic direction of Spotify to Alex and Gustav,” he said.

Daniel Ek Founder/CEO Spotify

 

The change would come into effect on January 1, 2026.

Ek co-founded Spotify with Martin Lorentzon in 2006.

The company, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, now has a market capitalisation of $149 billion.

Spotify shares were down more than three percent in pre-market deals following the announcement.

Ek noted that the company now had more than than 700 million users.

A casual dresser usually seen in sneakers, T-shirt and a blazer, Ek — who is known for his reserved style and pragmatism — said he would remain an active part of Spotify.

“In my role as executive chairman, I will focus on the long arc of the company and keep the board and our co-CEOs deeply connected through my engagement,” Ek said.

