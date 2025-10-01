PENGASSAN Suspends Nationwide Strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its nationwide strike.

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, announced the suspension at a press conference in Abuja.

He explained that the decision followed a meeting with the National Security Adviser and the management of Dangote Refinery.

Osifo admitted that “grey areas” remain in the communiqué, which both the government and refinery management could not fully clarify.

He stressed that the association suspended the strike in good faith, despite lingering dissatisfaction with parts of the resolution.

Osifo warned that PENGASSAN would resume the industrial action without notice if Dangote Refinery fails to honour the agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, confirmed that the industrial dispute had been resolved.

In a communiqué, Dingyadi said unionisation was a legal right of workers that must be respected.

He assured that no worker would be victimised for participating in the dispute.

READ ALSO: Reconciliation Meeting Over PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Dispute Moved To NSA’s Office

The minister also announced that the Dangote Group would reassign over 800 disengaged workers to its subsidiaries without loss of pay.

“Both parties agreed to this understanding in good faith,” Dingyadi stated.

Protests

On Monday, aggrieved PENGASSAN members had barricaded the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in Abuja.

They also blocked entrances to the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Upstream Petroleum Commission.

READ ALSO: Economist Slams PENGASSAN, Urges Unions To Fight For Petrol Workers Earning Below ₦30,000

The protesters accused Dangote Refinery of illegally sacking more than 800 Nigerian workers and replacing them with foreign staff.

Members carried placards, chanted solidarity songs, and accused the refinery of violating labour rights.

Labour’s Accusations

In a circular, PENGASSAN alleged that the refinery had breached labour laws and International Labour Organisation conventions.

It claimed sacked workers were replaced with “over 2,000 Indians,” calling the move an affront to Nigerian workers.

The union directed members to cut crude and gas supplies immediately.

The Trade Union Congress supported the threat, with its Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, saying, “We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers.”

He added, “No corporation will be allowed to trample on workers’ rights.”

Dangote’s Defence

Dangote Refinery, commissioned in May 2023, denied allegations of mass sackings.

The company insisted the restructuring was necessary for safety and efficiency, and only a small portion of its 3,000 Nigerian staff were affected.

“No law grants PENGASSAN the right to cut off supplies,” it stated, accusing the union of “criminal conduct.”

The refinery warned that disruption could harm fuel supply and national revenues.

Court Order

On Monday, Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court issued an interim injunction against the strike.

The judge agreed with Dangote Refinery’s argument that disruption would cause irreparable economic harm.

He stressed that preserving industrial peace outweighed union action, and fixed further hearings for 13 October 2025.

PENGASSAN, however, insists it will not hesitate to resume action if the agreement is breached.