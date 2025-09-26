Refinery Shakeup Aimed At Preventing Intermittent Cases Of Sabotage, Boosting Efficiency — Dangote

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said that the recent reorganisation in the company, which led to the sacking of some workers, was aimed at preventing intermittent cases of sabotage.

It also refuted claims that the exercise was arbitrary, adding that it was carried out to address safety concerns and boost operational efficiency.

“This exercise is not arbitrary. It has become necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the refinery as a result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns,” the company disclosed in a statement on Friday, signed by the management.

‘Few Workers Affected’

It explained that while over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in the refinery, at present, only a “very small” number of staff members were affected.

“We remain vigilant to our internal systems and vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset.

“It is imperative to protect the refinery for the benefit of Nigerians, our partners across Africa, and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on it. Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our Petroleum Refinery, at present.

“Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process,” it stated.

‘Workers’ Right’

The company further stated that it recognises and upholds internationally accepted labour principles, including the right of every worker to freely decide whether or not to join a union.

“Our commitment to workers’ rights is unwavering,” it stated.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery exists to serve Nigerians, to strengthen Africa’s energy independence, and to create decent, sustainable jobs.

“We will continue to work in partnership with our employees, regulators, and stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency, and accountability,” the company added.