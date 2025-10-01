Peace Has Returned To Liberated Communities In North-East, North-West — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said his administration has worked hard to tackle the security challenges facing parts of the country.

The President, in his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary, stated that peace had returned to the liberated communities in the North-East and North-West regions.

“Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in the North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” Tinubu said.

“We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance.”

According to Tinubu, the officers and men of the armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep Nigerians safe.

“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in the North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in the South-East, and banditry and kidnapping.

“We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation.”