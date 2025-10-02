Teenager Drowns In Jigawa Pond

Tragedy struck Gabari village in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Wednesday when the lifeless body of a 15-year-old boy, Sunusi Abubakar, was recovered from a local pond, raising fresh concerns over child safety around open water bodies in rural communities.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, said the deceased was found at about 9:00 a.m. in a pond known locally as Mahayin gidan Toro, approximately 1.5 kilometres north of the village.

“His shoes and trousers were first discovered abandoned on the riverbank on the evening of September 30,” Tijjani said in a statement issued on Thursday in Dutse. “This raised immediate concern and prompted villagers to begin a search.”

According to the boy’s father, Abubakar Gabari, Sunusi had gone to swim in the pond around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday but failed to return home. A search was launched by members of the community and local authorities.

“No signs of injury were found on the body, and it has since been handed over to the family for burial in line with Islamic rites,” Tijjani added.

The NSCDC has used the incident to renew calls for public awareness around the dangers of swimming in natural, unfenced water bodies, particularly during the rainy season when water levels rise dangerously.

“This is a painful loss,” said Tijjani. “We are urging parents, guardians, and community leaders to prioritise the safety of children and discourage them from swimming in unsafe, unsupervised areas.”

Also speaking on the incident, the NSCDC State Commandant, Muhammad Ingawa, called on communities to work with security agencies to report and secure hazardous areas.

“Our goal is to create a safer environment for all Jigawa citizens,” Ingawa said. “We appeal to all residents to be vigilant, especially during this season when such accidents are more likely to occur.”

Drowning incidents have remained a recurring concern in Jigawa and other northern states, especially in rural areas where ponds, rivers, and irrigation channels serve as informal swimming locations for children. Most of these water bodies are neither fenced nor monitored.

Just last month, in September 2024, four teenage girls drowned in a pond in Malkaderi village, Gagarawa LGA, while another tragedy in Buji LGA claimed the lives of three girls aged between 12 and 13.

“These are not isolated incidents. We need a state-wide safety campaign to educate families and provide secure recreational spaces for children,” said local resident, Malam Isa Gambo.

As the state mourns yet another young life lost, authorities have reiterated their commitment to working closely with communities to prevent further tragedies.