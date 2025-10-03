Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Combs but Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence after an emotional daylong court hearing.

Combs’s lawyers urged the judge to give the 55-year-old hip-hop star a 14-month sentence, which they argued effectively covered the time he had already spent incarcerated in Brooklyn for over a year.

Addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was “truly sorry” for his actions and asked the judge for “another chance.”

“I ask your honour for mercy,” he said. “I beg your honour for mercy.”

A jury acquitted Combs in July of the most serious charges against him, sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted him of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Combs’s former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitted a letter to the judge asking him to consider “the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control.”

Ventura, the 39-year-old singer known as Cassie, described in wrenching detail the physical, emotional and sexual abuse she suffered while in a more than decade-long relationship with Combs.

Ventura and another woman, identified as Jane, said that Combs coerced them into performing so-called “freak offs”: sexual marathons with hired men that he directed and sometimes filmed.

“The entire courtroom watched actual footage of Combs kicking and beating me as I tried to run away from a freak off in 2016,” Ventura wrote.

She said she has nightmares and flashbacks “on a regular, everyday basis.”

Ventura said she and her family left the New York area because they feared Combs would retaliate if he was released.

Speaking before the sentencing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has not accepted responsibility for his actions.

“His remorse was qualified. It’s as though he thinks the law doesn’t apply to him,” Slavik said.

Slavik said Combs had booked speaking engagements in Miami next week in anticipation of a light sentence, which she called “the height of hubris.”

Arguing for a lesser sentence, Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs’s lawyers, called him an “inspiration” to the Black community and a social justice crusader.

“No, Combs is not larger than life,” she said. “He’s just a human being. He’s made mistakes.”

But he is remorseful and “it’s of no benefit to anyone to warehouse him in a prison.”

Combs’s six adult children each delivered an emotional plea on their father’s behalf, with the eldest Quincy Brown calling him “a changed man.”

“Please, please give our family the chance to heal together,” said one of his daughters, D’Lila Combs. “Not as headlines but as human beings.”