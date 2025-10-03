We’ll Make Ibadan Airport Nigeria’s Best, Attract More Investors – Makinde

Nearly a week after the first wide-bodied aircraft landed at the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has pledged to do more to attract investors to the state.

Speaking at The Jagz Hospitality Conference, held to mark the first anniversary of the hotel, Makinde said the airport’s upgrade has rewritten its 43-year history, but his administration’s vision is to transform it into the most investor-friendly facility in Nigeria.

He noted that the state’s business-friendly policies have continued to attract investors, adding that the government would raise the bar to ensure more businesses find Oyo State attractive despite Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Commending the management and staff of The Jagz Hotel for surviving difficult economic conditions, the governor assured businesses of the state government’s continued support.

On the economy, Makinde faulted the theory of “import substitution” as a path to growth, stressing that no country has prospered by focusing solely on its local environment. Instead, he argued, Oyo must open its doors to global investors, pointing to the airport’s expansion as a key driver for tourism and economic growth.

“It was a thing of joy when the first wide-bodied aircraft landed at Ibadan Airport last Friday,” Makinde said. “The airport, commissioned in 1982, had to wait 43 years for this.

“Within one year of getting approval, we extended the runway and made it possible. But we are not stopping there. Our goal is to make Ibadan Airport more welcoming than any other in Nigeria, a hub where people from across the world will want to come, feel welcome, and return.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, highlighted the Makinde administration’s achievements in tourism and solid mineral development, urging stakeholders in the hospitality sector to continue supporting the government.