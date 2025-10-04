Military Arrests 16 Officers Over Indiscipline, Service Violations

The Armed Forces of Nigeria announced on Saturday that 16 officers have been arrested over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officers’ actions were tied to frustrations stemming from repeated failures in promotion examinations and concerns over stalled career progression.

In a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the conduct of the affected officers was described as falling short of the standards expected within the military.

Gusau further noted that some of the officers were already under investigation for various offences and were either facing trial or awaiting court proceedings.

The statement reads, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

“Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

“Upon completion of investigation indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.”