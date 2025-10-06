Nigeria’s Oil Rigs Rise By 762% To 69 In Four Years — NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that oil rig count in the country rose from eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2, 2025, representing a 762.5% increase in barely four years.

A statement by the Commission on Sunday said the latest rig count of 69 comprises 40 active rigs, eight on standby, five on warm stack, four on cold stack, and 12 on the move.

The statistics were released as the Commission published a list of its achievements in the four years since its establishment.

It called on Nigerians to take note of the myriad high-impact achievements of the Commission in the last four years, despite the legacy challenges it inherited from the pre-Petroleum Industry Act era.

The NUPRC said the oil industry is a fact-based industry with clear metrics for adjudging performance.

The Commission consequently outlined other achievements as follows:

Exceeding Revenue targets

In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the Commission surpassed its revenue target by 18.3%, 14.65% and 84.2% respectively, despite fluctuations in oil production and prices, thus contributing largely to our nation’s economic growth.

Potential Investment of $39.98bn from FDPs

Between 2024 and 2025, the Commission has approved 79 Field Development Plans (FDP) (41 in 2024 and 38 YTD 2025 with a potential investment of $39.98bn. This comprises $20.55bn in 2024 and $19.43bn in YTD 2025.

Increased crude oil production

Since the inception of the Commission, crude oil production has increasedwith current average daily production of 1.65Mbopd expected to increase further with the Project 1 Mbopd initiative, which is aimed at achieving 2.5 Mbopd in 2027 compared to NUPRC commencement.

Transparent Bid Rounds

Prior to the establishment of the Commission, the licensing rounds were opaque. They were beclouded by political influence, which made the process lack credibility. However, the NUPRC, with the support of President Bola Tinubu, transformed the process to be fully digital, thereby enhancing transparency and credibility. It was the most transparent bid round on record in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum history as it leveraged digital technology, devoid of any human interference, in a manner adjudged to be in line with global best practices, which was even attested to by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Drill or Drop

The Commission, in line with the PIA, 202,1, and with the support of President Bola Tinubu, is implementing the ‘Drill or Drop’ policy, which prescribes that unexplored acreages are to be relinquished. This is designed to ensure the optimal use of oil assets and prevent dormant fields from tying up potential reserves. This policy successfully identified 400 dormant oil fields and has also propelled complacent oil companies to take quick action.

Rising Rig Count

As a testament to the renewed vigour in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, the rig count rose geometrically from eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2, 2025. The latest rig count of 69, which comprises 40 active rigs, 8 on standby, 5 on warm stack, 4 on cold stack, and 12 on the move, represents a 762.5% increase in barely four years. The number is expected to increase even further in the coming months. This shows a renewed investor confidence in Nigeria. The success aligns with the charge of President Tinubu that Nigeria is ready for business and that the right investment climate prevails now in the Nigerian upstream, as daily actioned by the NUPRC.

Billions in divestments

The Commission approved divestments running into billions of dollars in 2024. From the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to Oando Energy Resources; Equinor to Chappal Energies; Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energies; and Shell Development Company Nigeria Limited to Renaissance Africa Energy. The divestment is about investor portfolio re-ordering to focus on deep offshore development.

Developed Regulations

To give meaning to the intent of the PIA, 2021, the Commission, in consultation with stakeholders, has developed 24 forward-thinking Regulations. So far, 19 have been gazetted while 5 await gazetting. These forward-thinking Regulations serve as tools for transparency and the creation of an enabling investment climate and benchmark best practices.

Gas Flare Commercialisation

The NUPRC completed awards of flare sites to successful bidders under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Program (NGFCP). The programme is aimed at eliminating gas flaring and attracting at least 2.5 billion dollars in investments.

Overall Best Performing Parastatal – SERVICOM

In 2024, the Commission secured the 2024 Overall Best Performing Parastatal SERVICOM Unit (PSU) Award, along with the 2024 Best Performing PSU, Team B Award, a testament to the NUPRC’s commitment to customer service. The NUPRC has again won Best Regulator, 2025 by Nigerian Energy Correspondents, aside over 60 awards from various organisations.

HCDTs Remits N358.67bn

Host Community Development Trusts have remitted N122.34bn in naira, while dollar contributions stand at over $168.91m as of October 2025. This translates to a combined remittance of over N358.67bn based on the prevalent exchange rate, in enthroning a conducive host community environment in Nigeria.

Over 536 ongoing community projects

Still on the host community, the NUPRC is overseeing at least 536 projects at various stages of completion, including schools, health centers, roads, and vocational centers. These are being funded by the trust fund. The achievement has tremendously curbed crude oil theft.

Development Wells Hits 306 Between 2022-2025

As part of its mandate to develop the country’s hydrocarbon, the Commission has recorded 306 development wells drilled and completed between 2022 to date.

Removing Hindrances to Exploration with 2D and 3D Seismic Data

The NUPRC issued Nigeria’s first Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) for a large offshore geophysical survey covering 56,000 km² of 3D seismic and gravity data. Furthermore, the Commission has reprocessed 17,000 line-kilometres of 2D seismic data and 28,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data, producing sharper, higher-resolution images of our petroleum systems and reducing the uncertainties that once hindered exploration decisions. Other data acquisition includes: 11,300 Sq.km of newly acquired 3D data, processed to PSDM, and 80,000 Sq.km of Multibeam Echo Sounding & Seafloor Geochemical Coring data.

Curbing crude oil theft

In 2021, the average daily crude oil losses stood at 102,900 barrels per day or 37.6 million barrels per year. However, due to combined efforts of the General Security Forces and Private Security Contractors (TANTITA) as well as the collaborative effort of the Commission, this has been reduced by 90% to specifically 9,600bpd in September 2025. Furthermore, two pioneer regulations introduced by the Commission have also contributed to the success, namely: The Upstream Measurement Regulation and the Advanced Cargo Declaration Regulation, respectively, have contributed as pioneer efforts at achieving transparency in hydrocarbon accounting.

Leading AFRIPERF

Even outside the shores of Nigeria, the EngrGbengaKomolafe-led NUPRC has continued to show leadership as it championed the establishment of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF). The last event of the AFRIPERF at the Africa Oil Week (AOW) was attended by 16 African Countries, namely: Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, Togo, Angola, South Africa, Mozambique, Benin Republic, Kenya, Namibia, Morocco, and Mauritania.