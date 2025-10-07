Senate Approves 10-Year Passport Ban For Nigerians Convicted Abroad

As part of moves aimed at restoring Nigeria’s global reputation, the Senate on Tuesday advanced a bill that would strip Nigerians convicted of crimes abroad of their international passports for a minimum of 10 years.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Abubakar Bello (Niger North), seeks to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, introducing tough penalties designed to deter criminal conduct by Nigerians overseas and repair the tarnished image of the Nigerian passport.

Leading the debate on the floor, Senator Onawo Ogwoshi, speaking on behalf of the sponsor, described the bill as imperative and compelling, underscored that it would serve as a strong deterrent to those who damage Nigeria’s international reputation through criminal activity.

READ ALSO: Natasha Attends First Senate Plenary After Suspension

“Innocent and patriotic Nigerians suffer harassment in airports, visa denials and constant suspicion simply because of the actions of a few, the green passport, once a symbol of pride, is now widely disrespected. That is nothing less than a state of emergency,” he lamented.

According to the proposed legislation, any Nigerian convicted of a crime in a foreign country would have their passport withdrawn for a decade following the completion of their sentence. Lawmakers argue the measure will both punish wrongdoers and signal to the global community that Nigeria is committed to accountability.