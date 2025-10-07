UPDATED: Natasha Returns As Senate Resumes Plenary After 10-Week Recess

The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday after a 10-week recess, with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio presiding over the session.

Noticeable presence at the Senate chambers on Tuesday was the embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is returning after a six-month suspension.

In a show of international solidarity, some senators arrived at the chamber dressed in Palestinian colours and attire, advocating for a free Palestine.

Senator Akpabio delivered a charge in his opening address, urging lawmakers to recommit themselves to accountability, discipline and purposeful governance.

Addressing his colleagues in the red chamber, Senator Akpabio reaffirmed the Senate’s responsibility to the Nigerian people, stating that “To the citizens of Nigeria, we hear you. You asked us not for excuses, but for results. We will remain accountable and responsive”.

Annual recess

On July 24, both the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives adjourned for their annual legislative recess.

However, ad hoc and standing committees were advised to continue their work during the break. The Senate President also encouraged senators to use the period to finalise pending reports and carry out oversight duties.

The recess was originally scheduled to last two months, with lawmakers expected to reconvene on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

However, on the scheduled resumption date, the National Assembly postponed the return to plenary sessions by two weeks.

Instead of September 23, the lawmakers announced that plenary will now commence on October 7.

The annual recess is a routine part of the National Assembly’s legislative calendar, providing lawmakers the opportunity to balance national duties with constituency responsibilities and personal commitments.

Natasha’s return

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan finally returned to the Senate plenary on Tuesday after her several attempts to return initially was stopped by the upper chamber.

She was suspended in March over the alleged violation of the Senate’s standing rules, a decision that sparked mixed reactions.

Civil society organisations and opposition politicians condemned the Senate’s action, but the upper chamber defended its decision.

The PDP senator had approached the court in July over the matter and made an unsuccessful attempt to resume sitting.

While the matter is still in court, the lawmaker served out her six-month suspension in September and declared her intention to return to her duty.

She wrote to the Senate, informing it of her intention to resume, but the lawmakers, while acknowledging her letter, said they would not take action on it until the end of the court process.

Office unsealed

After six months under lock and key, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office was finally unsealed on September 23, enabling her to return to her office.

The senator entered her office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, after it was opened by the Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji.

“For me, I am glad to be here,” she said in her office for the first time in six months.

“Even though we had been illegally suspended, no day have I hesitated in effectively carrying out my duties as the senator of Kogi Central to the very best of my capacity,” she said.