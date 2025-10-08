Kano Anti-Graft Agency Probes Over ₦4bn Allegedly Diverted By Ganduje’s Govt

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has launched a fresh probe into the alleged diversion of over ₦4 billion in state funds by the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje into the Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP), despite reports suggesting that the state had been stripped of its equity stake in the project.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the funds were allegedly released in 2020 under the guise of infrastructural development for the inland port, even though Kano State’s purported 20% equity share had allegedly been transferred to members of the Ganduje family, making them directors and shareholders and effectively removing the state from co-ownership.

PCACC: Investigation Nearing Completion

Confirming the investigation, PCACC Chairman, Saidu Yahya, disclosed that the Commission acted on public petitions alleging large-scale financial misappropriation tied to the Dala project.

“Yes, we received petitions from the public on the alleged over ₦4 billion Kano State fund diverted into the Dala Inland Dry Port by the immediate past administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje,” Yahya said.

He noted that the investigation is at an advanced stage, with several persons of interest already invited for questioning. One individual has reportedly been arrested and released on bail after providing what the Commission termed “vital information.”

Another key individual connected to the probe is said to be residing in Yola, Adamawa State, and efforts are underway to bring them in for questioning.

“The matter would soon be charged to court, as a prima facie case has already been established,” Yahya confirmed.

The alleged transfer of the state’s equity and subsequent multi-billion naira fund release without due process has raised concerns about transparency and accountability under the previous administration.

Critics argue that committing public resources to a project the state no longer legally co-owns could point to gross abuse of office.

‘No Stake Held by Ganduje Family or Kano Govt’

In a swift rebuttal to the allegations, the management of Dala Inland Dry Port issued a press statement strongly denying any ownership links to the Ganduje family or the Kano State Government.

In the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Barr. Adamu Aliyu Sanda, the company described the reports as “false and misleading,” stating that no member of the Ganduje family has ever held shares, directorship, or signatory authority in the company.

Key Points from the Company’s Rebuttal:

No Ganduje Family Involvement:

The company insisted that verified records from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) confirm that neither Dr. Ganduje nor his family members have any ownership or official involvement in DIDP. The company was initially controlled by Ahmad Rabi’u before 80% was sold to City Green Enterprises (CGE). The remaining 20% is held by Rabi’u, who allegedly has not completed payment for it.

Forgery Alleged Against Former MD:

The company claimed that an “ordinary resolution” document showing share allotments to Ganduje’s children is forged, having been authored solely by Ahmad Rabi’u without board consent. This, they allege, was part of an attempt to politicise the company’s internal matters after Rabi’u’s removal as MD.

Kano State Govt Never Owned Shares:

Contrary to the PCACC claims, the company maintains that Kano State never held equity in DIDP. The state’s involvement was limited to providing infrastructure as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative — not an investment.

No Official Board Representation by Kano State:

The company also refuted claims that an official named Abdullahi Haruna, allegedly representing Kano State, sat on the board. They assert no such person was ever involved in DIDP’s operations or board meetings.

“You cannot ‘remove’ an entity that never existed as a shareholder or director in the first place,” the statement reads. “CAC filings from inception to date confirm that neither the Ganduje family nor the Kano state government has ever appeared in the company’s ownership or directorship structure.”

The management described the allegations as part of a “coordinated attempt to malign Dr. Ganduje’s reputation.”

Accountability

The development has triggered strong reactions in Kano, with residents and civil society organisations demanding transparency and urgent steps to recover any misappropriated public funds.

“It is disheartening that such a huge sum could be spent on a project the state no longer owned,” said Musa Aliyu, a Kano-based civil society activist. “We commend the anti-corruption agency and hope this case will not be swept under the carpet.”

The Dala Inland Dry Port, a flagship infrastructure meant to boost trade and logistics in northern Nigeria, has now become the center of a politically charged legal and public controversy.

With the PCACC investigation nearing conclusion and prosecution expected soon, stakeholders and the public are watching closely for the next phase of what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile corruption cases linked to the Ganduje era.