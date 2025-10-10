Umahi Directs Contractor To Accelerate Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road Project

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has directed the contractor handling the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project, Msssrs Infiouest International Limited, to fast-track the delivery of the two sections of the road project by increasing the number of work zones between Jere and Kaduna, and also ensuring that the project is delivered in record time.

The Minister gave the directive after a meeting he had with the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, together with the contractor, held at the Minister’s office in Abuja.

Speaking on the importance and priority accorded to the project by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister said that his ministry has embarked on a weekly monitoring of the project to ensure it meets all the standard specifications and completion time.

Umahi also disclosed that lot one of the project was awarded at the cost of

N252,000,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Two Billion Naira), while lot two, totalling 164 kilometres, which is basically in Kaduna, costs N502,000,000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Two Billion Naira).

He also put the total cost of completing all the sections from Abuja, down to Kaduna and Kano at N754,000,000,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Four Billion).

The Minister, who directed the contractor to deploy on 4 sections and ensure steady work progress, assured Governor Uba Sani that the progress and quality of work would be tracked with a view to achieving delivery in record time.

“I want to assure you that the President is very highly concerned to get this project done. But the quality of using the same standard of coastal highway is something that our brothers and sisters in the North will never forget President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his love and commitment towards the development of every part of this country”.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Governor Sani expressed satisfaction with the quality of the job being done on the project.

“I have no doubt that in the next two weeks, the contractor should be able to record commendable milestones given the quality of the meeting held with the Honourable Minister of Works and the contractor handling the job.

He described the Abuja- Kaduna- Zaria- Kano road as a very important transport corridor that connects not only the economic corridors of the North West but also those of the North Central and the North East.

” What is more important for us here is for you to understand that the Abuja, Kaduna, Kano road connects about 12 States. States from the North West, as well as some States from the North Central and North East. So it is a very important road that I believe that by the time you complete this project, many people, apart from Kaduna, will be very happy “.

The governor also commended the professionalism, passion, and innovation brought to bear by the Works Minister, whom he described as a rare gem in public service delivery.”

“We are proud to have a Minister of the calibre of Engr. David Umahi, who is of the very top profession. I am surprised, when I came here he had to break down the entire project ( off hand) from the size of the project to the level of the project as well as the quality of what is going on there, and I can say that if we have a lot of Honourable Ministers like him in Nigeria, we have to go to sleep without having any problems”.