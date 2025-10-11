Four Soldiers Killed In Fresh Terrorists Attack In Borno

Four soldiers have lost their lives as terrorists attacked the Ngamdu general area of Borno State.

The state has been known for a barrage of terrorist attacks, especially from members of the dreaded group, Boko Haram.

Our correspondent had gathered from the locals that 10 soldiers were killed during the attack.

However, a statement by Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel, Sani Uba, on Friday, said four deaths were recorded when troops of Operation HADIN KAI repelled the coordinated attack, following a swift response by forces on ground and reinforcement elements from 29 Task Force Brigade.

“The terrorists employed Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), armed drones, and command-initiated Improvised Explosive Devices, targeting troops and own platforms. Despite the intensity of the attack, troops held their ground and responded with superior firepower, inflicting significant losses on the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, own troops recorded 4 x Killed in Action (KIA) and 5 x Wounded in Action (WIA). Additionally, some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and Gun Trucks (GTs) sustained varying degrees of damage during the encounter.”

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralise Nine Terrorists, Recover ₦5m Ransom In Borno

The terrorists were said to have attempted to prevent reinforcements and inflict further casualties by planting multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR).

“This necessitated a temporary closure of the MSR, as engineers swiftly responded to clear 3 IED-laden spots. Following successful clearance, the MSR has now been reopened to both military and civilian movement.

“In response to the attack, troops were immediately resupplied with critical logistics, including MRAP tyres and ammunition, to sustain operations and restore full mobility. Credible intelligence confirms heavy terrorist casualties, with reports indicating mass burials of about 15 bodies conveyed in pushcarts by the terrorists for burial around Bula Wura, near Wasaram.

“As part of continued efforts to dominate the area, 29 Task Force Brigade has launched fighting patrols and exploitation operations aimed at denying the terrorists freedom of action and consolidating operational gains.

“The gallantry and resilience of the troops have been commended and the public assured that normalcy would be sustained with operations ongoing to maintain peace and security in the area.”