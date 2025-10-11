Trump In ‘Excellent Overall Health’ — Doctor

Donald Trump is in “excellent overall health,” his physician said Friday after the 79-year-old — the oldest elected president in US history — underwent his second medical checkup of the year.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” the doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House. “He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

AFP