Trump In ‘Excellent Overall Health’ — Doctor

The doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House.

By Channels Television
Updated October 11, 2025
US President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (off frame) during a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 29 said he supported US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

Donald Trump is in “excellent overall health,” his physician said Friday after the 79-year-old — the oldest elected president in US history — underwent his second medical checkup of the year.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” the doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House. “He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

 

AFP

