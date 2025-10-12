Insecurity: Nigerians Safer Under Tinubu, Insists Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that Nigerians are safer under Tinubu’s administration than they were before he assumed office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bwala stated that incidents such as prison breaks, which were rampant before Tinubu came into power, are no longer occurring.

He acknowledged that there are still pockets of insecurity in the country but argued that, when compared to countries like the United States, Nigeria is safer.

“Nigerians are superlatively safer today than they were. You know, before 2023, there were prison breaks everywhere in Nigeria — even here in Abuja. You couldn’t come out; in broad daylight, they would come and kidnap people — before President Bola Tinubu came on board,” Bwala said

“After he became president, we have not had prison breaks. People are going about their businesses all over the country. We see skirmishes of insecurity every now and then, which is usual.

“If you look at the crime record now, the crimes that are committed in America in one day are more than the ones committed in Nigeria.”

‘Genocide claim an agenda’

The presidential aide also addressed the allegation of genocide against Christians in Nigeria made by some U.S. senators led by Senator Ted Cruz, insisting that the claims are based on hearsay.

He alleged that the report the U.S. senators are relying on in their claims is being pushed by a group linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“This report was written by the Inter Liberty Civil Society and Rule of Law, it is founded in Nigeria and it is in Onitsha. Most of the responses they made were in this report.

“Now, if you look at this report which was first published in August and then they updated it in September, you will know that this is a pure case of agenda, and it has IPOB backing,” he said.

Bwala maintained that insecurity in Nigeria is not linked to religion, emphasizing that no particular faith is being targeted.

He said the genocide claim is an orchestrated agenda which only started after Nigeria’s speech delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September.