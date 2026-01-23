Fubara Is APC Leader In Rivers, Wike Not A Party Member — Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has reaffirmed that Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is the recognised leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stressing that ex-governor Nyesom Wike is not a member of the ruling party.

Bwala made the clarification on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, a current affairs programme, amid the political crisis in the coastal state which has morphed into the initiation of impeachment proceedings, by members of the Rivers Assembly, against Fubara.

“I agree with the point highlighted by the national chairman [Nentawe Yilwatda] that in Rivers State, Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC in Rivers State. Wike is not a member of APC, so he cannot speak for the APC,” Bwala said.

He added that while Wike may retain influence within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, he has no authority within the APC.

“He may be the leader of the PDP in Rivers State because he was a former governor and they do not have a governor at the moment, but in APC, the leader of the party in Rivers State is Governor Fubara,” he stated.

‘Party Procedure’

Bwala noted that President Tinubu is committed to the rule of law and respects internal party processes, stressing that the President fully supports the position taken by the APC leadership on the Rivers situation.

“The President believes in the rule of law and rule-based practice. With respect to party affairs, what the national chairman said is the position the President sticks to because he respects party procedure,” he said.

Addressing the impeachment attempts against Governor Fubara, Bwala said the party’s stance is clear and that the governor must be “allowed to govern without interference.”

“There have been orders of court that stopped impeachment. The party is clear. Nobody should stop Fubara from governing the state,” he said.

Wike’s Role, Federal Service’

The presidential aide also clarified that Wike’s position in government should not be confused with party membership, describing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as serving the federal government rather than the APC as a political party.

He dismissed claims that Wike enjoys undue influence within the administration, noting that President Tinubu rewards performance but not at the expense of national interest.

“The President believes in compensating people, but not at the expense of the interest of Nigeria. He will give you latitude and privilege, but not at the expense of what is right,” Bwala said.

He noted that the dispute between Wike and Fubara has effectively been settled by the party’s recognition of the governor as APC leader in Rivers State, urging all parties to respect due process and constitutional governance.

Governor Fubara defected from the PDP to the APC in December 2025. He has also been endorsed by the APC for a second term in the 2027 elections.

Wike, despite serving as FCT Minister under an APC-led government, has not joined the APC.

The leadership of the APC maintains that he has no official standing in the party and works for the federal government, not the APC.