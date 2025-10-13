Trump Addresses Israeli Lawmakers, Says ‘Jihadism And Antsemitism’ Have Failed

US President Donald Trump told Israel’s parliament on Monday that the forces of “jihadism and antisemitism” have failed, as he celebrated the ceasefire he helped to broker in Gaza.

“Together we’ve shown that peace is not just a hope that we can dream about, it’s a reality we can build upon day by day, person by person, and nation by nation,” he said.

“It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and antisemitism have not worked. They haven’t worked. They’ve been a disaster.”

Trump also called an agreement that brought about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas a triumph as he thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world.

“Let me also convey my tremendous appreciation for all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home,” Trump said.

“We had a lot of help, we had a lot of help from a lot of people that you wouldn’t suspect, and I want to thank them very much for that. It’s an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.”

AFP