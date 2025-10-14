UPDATED: Nigeria Thrash Benin 4-0, Secure World Cup Play-Off Spot

Despite a convincing 4-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and Frank Onyeka’s goal secured the vital victory for Nigeria, but it was not enough to top the group, as South Africa also defeated Rwanda 3-0 to take that spot.

However, the victory has virtually secured the Eagles a spot in the play-offs as one of the top second-placed teams.

Can’t spell Victory without Victor. Mainman Osimhen comes clutch for Nigeria once again. ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/KVbWEfvJOG Advertisement — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) October 14, 2025

South Africa topped the group with 18 points, while Nigeria closely followed in second place with 17 points.

With 17 points, Nigeria stands a strong chance of qualifying as one of the best runners-up, which would give the West Africans a second opportunity to reach the World Cup through the play-offs.

Eric Chelle’s side delivered their best performance of a disappointing CAF Group C campaign, with Osimhen racing through the defense to score the opening goal in the third minute.

The Galatasaray striker delivered a brilliant header just eight minutes before halftime, brilliantly set up once again by Samuel Chukwueze’s precise assist.

Although Chukwueze was forced off at halftime due to injury, Moses Simon stepped in to provide the perfect pass for Osimhen to complete his hat-trick and claim the match ball.

Full-time in Uyo! A dominant display from the boys; Victor Osimhen with a hat-trick and Frank Onyeka rounding it off in style. Nigeria 4–0 Benin #SoarSuperEagles | #FIFAWCQ | #Naija4theWin pic.twitter.com/zguhidTLN3 — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 14, 2025

However, with South Africa defeating Rwanda 3-0 to claim the top spot and automatic qualification, Nigeria still needed one more goal to secure a place in the playoffs that will decide CAF’s representative in the inter-confederation playoffs.

That crucial goal came in spectacular fashion in the 90th minute, as Moses Simon dribbled to the byline and delivered a perfectly chipped cross, which substitute Frank Onyeka volleyed emphatically into the net.

Onyeka’s goal ignited jubilant celebrations, boosting Nigeria’s goal difference above that of Burkina Faso, the runners-up in Group A, and securing them third place in the overall second-place standings.

This means that even if DR Congo wins against Sudan later on Tuesday, Nigeria is virtually assured a spot in the upcoming four-team playoff, where CAF’s representative for the inter-confederation playoffs will be decided.

Benin entered the day atop Group C, poised on the brink of their historic first World Cup qualification. But their hopes were dashed when they faced a revitalized Nigerian team that showed up exactly when it mattered most.

Playoffs

Only the best of the second-placed teams will advance—four out of nine will battle it out after Matchday 10 in the CAF qualifiers.

The seeding for the draw will be based on the FIFA Rankings set to be released on October 23, 2025.

Accordingly, the top-ranked team will be paired against the fourth-ranked, while the second and third-ranked teams will meet in the other semi-final.

Playoffs venue

Morocco has been officially confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

A circular issued by Samson Adamu, CAF’s Director of Competitions and Events, informed all member associations of the schedule, location, and structure of the mini-tournament that will determine Africa’s qualifier for the 2026 World Cup intercontinental play-offs.

Date

According to the statement, the semi-finals will take place on November 13, 2025, with the final scheduled for November 16, 2025. Both matches will be held in Morocco.

The winner of the playoffs in Morocco will progress to the intercontinental play-offs in March 2026, where they will compete against teams from Asia, South America, Oceania, or CONCACAF for a place at the FIFA World Cup.