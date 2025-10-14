Governor Radda Signs N137b Supplementary Budget Into Law

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, on Tuesday signed into law the 2025 Supplementary Budget of ₦137 billion, following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

The supplementary budget allocates ₦126.8 billion to capital expenditure and ₦10.2 billion to recurrent expenditure. It is aimed at sustaining the administration’s aggressive infrastructure drive and completing ongoing projects across the state.

Speaking after signing the bill, Governor Radda commended the House of Assembly for the swift passage of the budget.

He explained that the supplementary appropriation became necessary following requests from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies that had exhausted their capital allocations due to the volume of ongoing projects.

Radda said the bulk of the funds would go towards completing infrastructure projects, including roads, healthcare facilities, schools, water supply systems, and agricultural programmes.

He assured citizens that the supplementary budget would be implemented with transparency and accountability, consistent with his administration’s financial management principles.

“I commend the Honourable Speaker, Nasir Daura, and all members of the Katsina State House of Assembly for their swift legislative action on this critical bill. Your commitment to the development of our state is truly commendable,” Radda stated.

During plenary, the House Leader, Shamsuddeen Dabai, praised Governor Radda as one of Nigeria’s best-performing governors, noting that the supplementary estimates came at a crucial time, considering the volume of ongoing and completed projects.

A statement by Ibrahim Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, added that the Assembly had earlier referred the budget to the Committee on Appropriations, whose report paved the way for its passage.