Gov Radda Mourns Victims Of Borno Mosque Attack

Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Malam Dikko Radda, has expressed sorrow over the tragic attack on worshippers at a mosque in Borno State.

Governor Radda described the incident as “a cruel, senseless, and condemnable assault on innocent citizens engaged in worship, and on the sanctity of places of prayer.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, on Saturday, Radda, noted that the attack resulted in the loss of precious lives and left others injured, throwing families and communities into mourning.

According to him, “every life lost in this heartbreaking incident represents a home in grief and a community traumatised.”

He stressed that mosques, churches, and all places of worship must remain sanctuaries of peace, reflection, and devotion — never targets for violence.

Governor Radda noted that acts of violence of this nature are painful and unacceptable, adding that the incident underscores the need for sustained national resolve in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all manifestations.

He called on security agencies to intensify ongoing operations aimed at protecting citizens and preventing further incidents, urging them to “strengthen collaboration, deepen intelligence gathering, and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

The Governor further appealed to Nigerians to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of security efforts, emphasising that national solidarity is crucial in confronting elements that seek to instill fear and division across the country.

Radda reaffirmed the collective commitment of Northern Governors to continue working closely with the Federal Government to strengthen security architecture and safeguard lives and property across the region.

He extended condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the government and people of Borno State, the families of the deceased, as well as those injured in the attack.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest, comfort the bereaved families, and grant speedy recovery to those receiving medical treatment.