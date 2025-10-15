I Can Change Nigeria’s Trajectory In Four Years – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, says he can positively change Nigeria’s trajectory within four years if elected president in 2027.

Obi, who also assured his supporters that he would be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election, stated this while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former Anambra State governor expressed confidence in his competence and capacity to lead the country.

“I am contesting, and I am sure I will be on the ballot. People will have to look at who is competing, who has the capacity, who has everything,” Obi said.

“I think I am qualified; I have the capacity to do the job. I will say it over and over again that, in four years, I can change the trajectory of Nigeria to a positive one.”

LP or ADC

Obi ran for the presidency on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023 but is now part of the opposition coalition that has adopted the African Democratic Party (ADC) as its platform, leaving many to speculate about his next move for 2027.

However, Obi has maintained that he remains a member of the Labour Party and is committed to working with other opposition leaders in the coalition to rescue Nigeria from bad leadership.

Asked about his speculated return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said, “All of us are going to come together as a people. That is my belief — that for us to do the right thing for the country, all well-meaning Nigerians must come together now to rescue the country.”

Obi lamented that political discussions have taken precedence over the well-being of poor Nigerians.

He wondered why the plight of the 139 million people living in poverty is not the focus of national discourse, rather than politics.

Defections

Obi frowned at the recent defections by some political actors, criticising the trend under the current administration.

“We are not in a military time when you capture people,” he said in reaction to recent defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Describing Governor Mbah as his good friend, Obi said: “I believe that as governor, he must have taken his decision based on his own political views and calculations.”

The former Anambra State Governor also Obi dismissed claims the South-East could be “captured” politically.

He, however, insisted that leadership in a democracy is about persuasion, not coercion.