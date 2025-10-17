Dozens Injured At State Funeral For Kenya Opposition Leader Odinga

Dozens were injured, many seriously, at the state funeral of Kenya’s revered opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Friday as crowds rushed to see his coffin, AFP journalists saw.

It came a day after at least three people were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse a crowd that had gathered to see Odinga’s body in a separate ceremony.

The 80-year-old died from a suspected heart attack at a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday, triggering a huge outpouring of grief for a man known affectionately as “Baba” (father) by many Kenyans.

READ ALSO: Kenya Holds State Funeral For Opposition Leader Odinga

“He walked among us as a man but also charged among us as a movement for change, a movement for justice… for a better and greater Kenya,” President William Ruto told the crowd gathered at Nairobi’s Nyayo stadium for the funeral on Friday.

Moments later, a surge of mourners trying to reach the coffin on the pitch left dozens injured.

AFP journalists saw many had collapsed, some had broken bones or difficulty breathing after being crushed, with at least five ambulances on the pitch to help those hurt.

‘The father’

Arguably the most important political figure of his generation in Kenya, Odinga served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013 but never succeeded in winning the presidency despite five attempts.

But he outlasted many rivals and is credited as a major player in returning Kenya to multi-party democracy in the 1990s and overseeing the widely praised constitution of 2010.

“I have freedom of speech because of Raila… I’m here because he is the father,” said Paul Oloo, a supporter at the funeral.

There were also chaotic scenes a day earlier as Odinga’s body was repatriated from India and taken to another stadium on the outskirts of Nairobi to be viewed by supporters.

As huge crowds surged towards a VIP gate, security forces opened fire, killing at least three people, according to prominent rights group VOCAL Africa based on information from the city morgue.

It was not clear if the security forces fired directly into the crowd or used live rounds. Autopsies are due on Tuesday.

‘Excessive use of force’

AFP met families of the victims at the city morgue on Friday and saw photos of the bodies that appeared to show bullet wounds.

“He was not disorderly in any way but he was shot,” said the brother-in-law of one victim, Vincent Otieno Ogutu.

Another victim was named as Evans Kiche. The third has yet to be identified.

“The excessive use of force against mourners is totally unwarranted,” said Hussein Khalid, head of VOCAL Africa, at the morgue.

“We are calling on the police to exercise utmost restraint… We don’t want to see more deaths associated with this funeral,” he added.

Odinga’s body will next travel to western Kenya, his family’s home region, where more huge crowds are expected on Saturday, before a private burial service on Sunday.

His death leaves a leadership vacuum in the opposition, with no obvious successor as Kenya heads into a potentially volatile election in 2027.