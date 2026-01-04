Anthony Joshua, Family, Well-Wishers Gather For Ghami, Latif’s Funeral Prayer At London Mosque

The Janaza (funeral prayer) for the close associates of boxing star Anthony Joshua is set to be held on Sunday in London.

Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Nigeria last Monday. Anthony Joshua was also involved in the accident but escaped with minor injuries.

At the London Central Mosque, several people were gathered for the Janaza (funeral) prayer, with a funeral for Ghami expected to take place at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium from noon.

A wake for the pair is also scheduled to take place from around 3pm at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London. Joshua was born in Watford and spent much of his youth in North London and Hertfordshire.

36-year-old Joshua, who was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck. Joshua sustained minor injuries in the fatal incident. The former world heavyweight champion was released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

The bodies of both men were earlier repatriated to the United Kingdom ahead of the funeral arrangements.

Ghami and Ayodele were regarded as integral members of Joshua’s inner circle, playing key roles in his preparation and professional journey. Their deaths have cast a sombre shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory period for the boxer.

Joshua, 36, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, had travelled to Nigeria for a holiday after his victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged by the Ogun State Police Command with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The case has been adjourned until January 20.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of N5 million and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.