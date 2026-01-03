Anthony Joshua Returns To UK After Fatal Crash

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly flown back to Britain after a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The Sun newspaper said the boxer landed at London’s Stansted Airport in a private jet on Friday evening.

His return comes after police authorities in Nigeria charged the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, with “dangerous driving causing death”. He is due to appear in court on January 20.

Kayode was driving Joshua and team members Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwest Nigeria when the Lexus SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on Monday.

The police and Ogun state officials said Ayodele and Ghami died at the scene, while Joshua and Kayode sustained minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua Escaped Death After Swapping Seat —Report

Joshua was taken to the hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

Ghami was Joshua’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer, according to British media.

Reports said Joshua, 36, had returned to Britain ahead of the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele.

The 2012 Olympic champion, who has family roots in Nigeria, was on holiday in the country following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

AFP