Court Adjourns Anthony Joshua’s Drivers Case To March 17

The Ogun Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Sagamu, presided over by Olufumilayo Somefun, has adjourned the case of the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s road crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji, to March 17, 2026.

This is the second time the case has been adjourned to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions, who recently took over the matter, to properly prepare for the commencement of the hearing.

The defendant, Adeniyi Mobolaji, is charged with dangerous driving causing death; reckless and negligent driving; driving without due care and attention resulting in bodily harm and damage to property; and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

In her ruling on the request for an adjournment to allow counsel from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office to fully prepare for the case, the court granted the application and adjourned the matter to March 17 for further hearing.

Kayode is a 46-year-old driver involved in the fatal accident that killed heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami.

The driver was charged to Sagamu magistrate’s court on January 2, with magistrate, Olufunilayo Somefun, presiding over the case.

Joshua lost his two friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025.

The Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck, and Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Anthony Joshua was later discharged from the hospital after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, along with his mother, visited the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects to Ayodele and Ghami, as their bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

He later travelled to the United Kingdom for their funeral.

The remains of Ghami and Ayodele were flown back to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.

Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his personal trainer and close confidant, were widely regarded as central figures in the boxer’s camp. Their deaths sent shockwaves across the international boxing community.