Court Continues Trial Of Anthony Joshua’s Driver

A Sagamu Magistrate Court in Ogun State has continued with the trial of Adeniyi Kayode, driver of a Lexus SUV involved in the road crash of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua,

The 46 -year-old driver was charged to Sagamu magistrate’s court on January 2, with magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun presiding over the case.

He was on trial for a four-count charge, which includes dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F: 135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as applicable in Ogun State), reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1) of the same Act.

The other two charges included driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Act, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act.

The defendant was granted bail for ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.

Joshua lost his two friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025.

The Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck, and Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Anthony Joshua was later discharged from the hospital after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, along with his mother, visited the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects to Ayodele and Ghami, as their bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

He later travelled to the United Kingdom for their funeral.

The remains of Ghami and Ayodele were flown back to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.

Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his personal trainer and close confidant, were widely regarded as central figures in the boxer’s camp. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the international boxing community.

Joshua attended the burial at Hendon Cemetery, visibly emotional, and paid his final respects alongside family, friends, and supporters. Thousands had gathered earlier at the mosque to honour the late duo.