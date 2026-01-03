Anthony Joshua Escaped Death After Swapping Seat —Report

A new report by the Daily Mail has claimed that former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, escaped death after he changed seats from the front to the back of his SUV before the smash, which killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele just hours after they arrived in the country for a holiday.

According to the report, in addition, Joshua’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who has been charged in court on a four-count allegation by the Ogun State Police Command, did not have a valid driver’s license before the road crash.

The revelation emerged at the hearing for Kayode, 47, in Sagamu High Court on Friday, at which he denied all charges against him, which included dangerous driving.

Kayode was wearing a black Muslim kaftan and pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him by the clerk as members of his family attended. He claimed he was innocent and the brakes failed.

Kayode, who has worked for Joshua for more than three years, was granted bail and rushed away by police to Sagamu Correctional Centre for paperwork to be completed.

The driver’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, told the Daily Mail: ’My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

‘I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats.‘

“He did this because Anthony is a big fellow, and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly, so he asked him to move, and he sat behind the driver.

“From what I understand, Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony.”

The court granted the defendant bail for ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.

Kayode was charged with four counts, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without care and attention, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

His case was adjourned to 20th January this year for his trial.

According to the report, the former boxer has landed back in the UK and is recovering at home.

The funerals of Joshua’s strength coach, Sina Ghami, and his personal trainer, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodel,e will take place on Sunday, 4 January at London Central Mosque after the pair were killed in the horror road traffic accident near Lagos this week.

The heavyweight boxer landed at London Stansted Airport on Friday night and is recuperating at his mansion. It is unclear whether he will attend the funeral.