Petrol Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In Lagos

A petrol tanker has crushed a woman to death in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said preliminary findings indicated that the tanker reportedly suffered a mechanical fault.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the vehicle “lost control, ran over a bystander, and crashed into a roadside shop, trapping a female teenager in the process.”

“Following distress alerts received on its 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines at 1900 hours, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Igando Base, Igando–LASU Road.

“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) at the scene at 2004 hours, a petrol tanker laden with approximately 15,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) was involved in a lone accident at the above-mentioned location. The driver was not present at the scene,” Oke-Osanyintolu.

He noted that the body of the victim had been recovered and handed over to police operatives for further processing, adding that the trapped teenager was successfully rescued and transferred to LASAMBUS for immediate medical attention before being conveyed to the hospital.

According to him, the tanker has been recovered from the affected building, with recovery operations ongoing.

Similarly, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the death of one person and the rescue of four others.

LASTMA’s spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, said the crash occurred when an empty MACK tanker suffered a sudden brake failure, lost control, and rammed into a Toyota Corolla before crashing into a roadside shop.

He said the tanker, with registration number EKY 900 XY, collided with a Toyota Corolla marked AAA 823 AY.

The impact caused extensive structural damage to the shop and triggered panic among traders and pedestrians in the area.

“The magnitude of the collision led to the immediate confirmation of one fatality at the scene, while four other trapped persons were extricated from the wreckage through coordinated emergency rescue efforts,” the agency stated.

The authority said it immediately activated its Rescue and Recovery Protocol, deploying specialised operatives to manage the situation.