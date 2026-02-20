Firefighters Avert Tanker Explosion In Rivers State

A swift and coordinated response by the Rivers State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service has averted what could have been a major fire disaster in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The emergency teams were alerted after a tanker conveying petroleum products overturned near the Nkpogu Roundabout along Elekahia Road.

The accident occurred on a critical traffic corridor that links the densely populated Elekahia axis to the industrial hub of Trans-Amadi, raising immediate fears of a possible explosion.

The tanker fell on its side, spilling its highly flammable content onto the road.

Within minutes, firefighters from both state and federal commands arrived at the scene and began containment measures to prevent ignition.

Their rapid intervention helped to disperse fuel vapours and secure the tanker, significantly reducing the risk of fire.

READ ALSO: Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Fatima Simra Market In Kano

The incident happened during early morning hours when school children and workers were seen moving along the route.

Firefighters received support from residents and police personnel, who assisted in diverting traffic and securing the spilled petroleum product to prevent it from being scooped by bystanders.

An international oil company stationed an ambulance at the scene in case of casualties.

Fire outbreaks involving petroleum tankers have in the past resulted in severe destruction within the Port Harcourt metropolis, often leading to loss of lives and property.

Last year, the Federal Government strengthened fire response capacity in Rivers State with the deployment of additional firefighting trucks and equipment.

In the same vein, Governor Siminalayi Fubara undertook a comprehensive overhaul of the state fire service system.

The reform included the renovation and re-equipping of fire stations across the state, notably the headquarters near Isaac Boro Park, as well as outstations in Borokiri in ort Harcourt Local Government Area and Rumuodomaya in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.