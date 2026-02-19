Truck Crushes Two To Death In Lagos

Two people have died following an accident in the Cele Bus Stop area, inward Mile 12, of Lagos on Thursday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the accident, which happened in the early hours of the day, involved two 40-foot containerized trucks.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the containerized trucks rammed into another stationary 40-foot containerized truck from behind due to excessive speed,” LASEMA said in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The impact of the collision resulted in the driver of the moving truck and his motor boy being trapped inside the truck cabin. Despite ongoing rescue and recovery efforts, both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.”

LASEMA said recovery operations are ongoing. There are also moves to evacuate the affected trucks and the commodities to restore normal traffic flow.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, traffic management and control measures have also been implemented to forestall any secondary incidents.

The agency asked motorists to always exercise patience and comply with traffic directives while clearance operations continue.