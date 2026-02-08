Road Accident Claims Multiple Lives In Kano

Many people have been killed in a tragic road accident that occurred early Sunday morning at Kwanar Barde, in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, according to local officials.

The fatal crash involved a trailer travelling towards Gujungu, which reportedly lost control due to reckless driving. Many other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

Confirming the incident, the Kano State Government’s spokesperson said, “The fatal accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries.”

Reacting to the tragedy, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as heartbreaking.

“This incident is a great loss, not only to the affected families but to the entire people of Kano State,” the governor said in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf offered prayers for the deceased and their families, saying, “I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and ask Allah to grant their families the strength to bear this painful loss.” He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

In response to the scale of the tragedy, the governor ordered immediate intervention by relevant government agencies. “The Kano State Ministry of Health has been directed to ensure that all victims admitted in hospitals receive free and adequate medical care without delay,” the statement said.

He further instructed the Office of the Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs to assess the situation and provide necessary support to the families of the victims.

Governor Yusuf also used the occasion to caution motorists, particularly drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to adhere strictly to traffic regulations. “Reckless driving must be avoided at all costs to prevent the recurrence of such devastating incidents,” he warned.

Medical and humanitarian teams have since been mobilised to cater for the victims and their families as the state mourns one of its deadliest road accidents in recent times.