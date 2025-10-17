Why I Signed Project Agreements Without Shettima’s Approval — Ex Aide Fegho Umunubo

Former Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Fegho Umunubo, has clarified why he signed several project agreements without formal approval.

He made the clarification during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday while reacting to the allegations that led to his dismissal.

Umunubo said he created a system to manage the volume of funding requests from creative industry players and explained that his team sponsored close to 50 projects.

“The number of requests I got in terms of people asking for money was a lot. It was difficult for me to manage everyone, so I created a structure. We said we would support you, but you had to give us 60 working days before money could be released.

“It’s not my money. I had to go out to look for funds to support them.

That’s why I did agreements because I wanted documentation to show, and I used my office to do that,” he explained.

When asked if he received approval from the vice president, Umunubo admitted he did not.

“That was the mistake I made. For every single thing I did in that office, I had reports submitted.

“People in the Villa knew everything I was doing, but I didn’t inform my boss that I was giving them these agreements to sign. I did that because I wanted documentation,” he said.

He acknowledged that not informing his boss was his only error, but never initially thought to be anything.

“The only mistake I made was not telling my boss that I was giving guys agreements to sign. I didn’t think it was anything, and if I could correct anything, that’s what I would change,” he added.

Umunubo’s rebuttal came after his dismissal over alleged unauthorised agreements and misuse of office.

He was accused of signing deals without official approval and interfering with agencies under the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.

However, his fallout with Filmmaker Arese Ugwu, who accused him of failing to honour a ₦10 million sponsorship deal, drew attention.

Following an internal review, the presidency suspended and later disengaged him in September 2025, warning stakeholders not to conduct business with him on behalf of the government.

‘Why I Supported Arase’s Project’

Speaking on the Arese Ugwu controversy, Umunubo said her project was among several creative works his office sponsored and noted that he supported her because she had a good project.

“For Arase, that was not the first time we were sponsoring her. We had sponsored four premieres, including The Smart Money Woman. Her event happened on 24 October 2024, and the agreement had 60 working days.

“The first payment to Arase was made on 14 November, not even up to 60 working days. She came back again and said she needed more money, and we said we didn’t have.

“Every time they send requests, I don’t respond. We gave her that agreement to sign, and there was a clause saying if we could pay in 60 working days, you’d give us time,” on his part, he clarified.

‘Never Scammed, Embezzled Funds’

The former aide to the vice president denied all allegations of fraud, insisting that he had documentation for every transaction.

“I never scammed anyone, siphoned, or embezzled funds. I have every single documentation to back this up. My works and support will speak for me,” he said.

Umunubo also dismissed claims of misconduct, saying his creative works spoke for themselves, maintaining that he had no regrets about serving in the creative economy office.

“I don’t regret taking the appointment because I wanted to serve. I don’t regret ever supporting the creative industry or doing the work,” he said.

Before the controversy, he led several youth-driven initiatives, including the ₦5 billion Creative Fund designed to train 60,000 Nigerians and create 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

Disbursements from the fund had begun in 2024, with ₦1.5 billion reportedly allocated to four actors and producers in the first batch. Umunubo confirmed this in the interview.

No official investigation or court case has confirmed the allegations against him.