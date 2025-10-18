Dave Umahi’s Brother Weds Ebonyi Governor Nwifuru’s Sister

Cynthia Nwifuru, the sister of Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has tied the nuptial knot with her lover, Engr. Silas Umahi.

Silas is the brother of the Minister of Works, Engineer David Umahi.

The wedding took place at the palace of His Royal Highness Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwakpu, Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The minister disclosed this in a post via Facebook on Saturday.

He attached pictures of himself and Gov Nwifuri as well as those of family members.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi Varsity Expels Three Students Over Alleged Possession Of Firearms

According to the ex-Ebonyi governor, the relationship between the new couple started in 2020 when no one knew about it.

“Yesterday, I attended the traditional wedding of Engr. Silas Umahi and Princess Rebecca Cynthia Nwifuru at the palace of His Royal Highness Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwakpu, Oferekpe Agbaja, Izzi LGA,” Umahi stated.

“This marriage is truly an act of God. Interestingly, their relationship began quietly in 2020, long before either family knew about it.

“God indeed has a way of doing things. My relationship with Governor Francis Nwifuru started over 18 years ago, founded on love, trust, and honesty — and now God has extended that bond to our younger ones.

“Congratulations once again to Silas and Rebecca. May this union continue to grow in love, peace, and divine favor.”

See Photos Below: