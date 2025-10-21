Driver Of Colombian Politician’s Assassin Sentenced To 21 Years

A man who admitted to driving the teen assassin of Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe in June has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Uribe, 39, died in the hospital weeks after he was gunned down in the June 7 attack for which his shooter, aged 15, has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile detention.

Uribe was shot twice in the head during a campaign event in Bogota and underwent multiple surgeries for two months in intensive care. He died on August 11.

Apart from the shooter, five adults have been arrested and charged with aggravated homicide in the attack.

One of them, Carlos Eduardo Mora Gonzalez, was convicted after confessing to having transported the underage gunman, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mora Gonzalez “drove and provided a vehicle to scout the location where the crime was committed and transported other individuals involved in the attack,” it said in a statement.

“His involvement in the criminal plan was motivated by an offer of five million pesos (about $1,280),” for which he received a 21-year sentence.

The mastermind behind the attack has not yet been identified, but police have blamed a leftist guerrilla group.

Uribe’s killing echoed the worst years of political violence in Colombia, with five presidential candidates gunned down in the 1980s and 1990s as drug cartels and various armed groups terrorized the country.