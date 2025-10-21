Edo To Regulate Scavengers, Scrap Dealers To Curb Vandalism 

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced plans to regulate the activities of scavengers and scrap dealers.

Okpebholo said the move aims to curb increasing cases of theft and vandalism linked to their operations across the state.

The governor made the disclosure on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the new NSCDC Commandant, Akintayo Ayinla.

The event took place at the Government House in Benin City, where the governor reaffirmed his commitment to public safety.

He expressed concern over the growing menace of scavengers who allegedly steal and destroy public and private property.

“The way they go about stealing irons and destroying people’s property is not acceptable at all,” Okpebholo said.

He assured the NSCDC of the state government’s full support in efforts to curb vandalism and restore order in the sector.

“We are going to propose a regulatory document in the form of a bill to the House of Assembly,” he stated.

“When somebody is operating, he should know his boundaries. If they go beyond that, they are fighting the government,” he added.

The governor noted that the planned legislation would ensure sanity in the operations of scavengers and scrap dealers statewide.

On his part, Ayinla commended Okpebholo for his consistent support to security agencies in the state.

Ayinla said the scrap and scavenging industry contributes to the economy but has also become a major source of vandalism.

He revealed that the command had started a census of scrap markets and scavenging points across Edo to establish control measures.

Ayinla urged the government to designate specific areas for scrap activities and mandate registration and licensing of operators.

He warned that without proper regulation, such activities could escalate into vehicle theft and destruction of public infrastructure.

Governor Okpebholo expressed confidence that the collaboration between the state government and NSCDC would help end the menace.