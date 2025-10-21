Trump’s Tariffs: What’s In Effect, What Could Be In Store?

President of the Unitd States, Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an series of tariffs that target products and countries.

With a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries, some of the tarriffs have either come into effect, or on queue to take off.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

COUNTRY-SPECIFIC TARIFFS

Afghanistan – 15%

Algeria – 30%

Angola – 15%

Bangladesh – 20%

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bolivia – 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Botswana – 15%

Brazil – 50% for most goods

Brunei – 25%

Cambodia – 19%

Cameroon – 15%

Canada – 10% on energy products, 35% for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement

Chad – 15%

China – 30%, with additional tariffs on some products, until November 10. Trump has threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on November 1.

Costa Rica – 15%

Cote d’Ivoire – 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%

Ecuador – 15%

Equatorial Guinea – 15%

European Union – 15% on most goods

Falkland Islands – 10%

Fiji – 15%

Ghana – 15%

Guyana – 15%

Iceland – 15%

India – 50%

Indonesia – 19%

Iraq – 35%

Israel – 15%

Japan – 15%

Jordan – 15%

Kazakhstan – 25%

Laos – 40%

Lesotho – 15%

Libya – 30%

Liechtenstein – 15%

Madagascar – 15%

Malawi – 15%

Malaysia – 19%

Mauritius – 15%

Mexico – 25% for products not covered by USMCA

Moldova – 25%

Mozambique – 15%

Myanmar – 40%

Namibia – 15%

Nauru – 15%

New Zealand – 15%

Nicaragua – 18%

Nigeria – 15%

North Macedonia – 15%

Norway – 15%

Pakistan – 19%

Papua New Guinea – 15%

Philippines – 19%

Serbia – 35%

South Africa – 30%

South Korea – 15%

Sri Lanka – 20%

Switzerland – 39%

Syria – 41%

Taiwan – 20%

Thailand – 19%

Trinidad and Tobago – 15%

Tunisia – 25%

Turkey – 15%

Uganda – 15%

United Kingdom – 10%, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates

Vanuatu – 15%

Vietnam – 20% for some products, 40% on transshipments from third countries

Zambia – 15%

Zimbabwe – 15%

READ ALSO: IMF Says Growth Accelerating In Middle East, North Africa

PRODUCT-SPECIFIC TARIFFS THREATENED BUT NOT IN EFFECT

Large vehicles – 25% for medium and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts, 10% for buses, to take effect November 1

Pharmaceuticals – 100%

Semiconductors – 100%

Movies – 100%

Critical minerals

Aircraft, engines and parts

Apple, iPhones – 25%

PRODUCT-SPECIFIC TARIFFS

Steel and aluminum – 50%

Autos and auto parts – 25%

Copper pipes, tubes and other semi-finished products – 50%

Wood products – 10% on softwood timber and lumber, 25% on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and some upholstered wood products