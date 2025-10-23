‘I Won’t Negotiate, Pay Ransom To Bandits,’ Bago Tells Niger Residents To Defend Themselves

Amid growing concerns over insecurity in different parts of the country, the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has urged residents to defend themselves against persistent bandit attacks.

He insisted that his administration would neither negotiate with nor pay ransom to criminals under any circumstances.

READ ALSO: Tanker Explosion: Gov Bago Sympathises With Niger Community

Bago made the declaration during a visit to the Rijau and Magama local government areas, where several communities were recently attacked by bandits operating from the Kontagora axis.

The governor said the state had reached a critical stage that demanded collective action, warning that ransom payments would only embolden the criminals and turn kidnapping into a profitable venture.

“I will not negotiate with bandits. I will not pay ransom.

“The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and continue kidnapping people,” he said.

“The situation has reached a state of war that requires collective resistance. We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up.

“The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that,” the governor added.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt Commiserates, Approves Free Care For Explosion Victims

Describing the recurring attacks and displacement of residents as “embarrassing and unacceptable,” Bago announced plans to recruit and train 10,000 personnel into the state’s joint task force to strengthen community security and restore peace.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, the governor also announced a total ban on all mining activities across Zone C of the state.

The affected local government areas include Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu, and Agwara.

Bago explained that illegal mining had become a major driver of insecurity in the zone, noting that many miners had unrestricted access to forest areas considered unsafe for residents.

“It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. I have ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities,” he said.

Governor Bago also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending the cycle of violence and restoring lasting peace throughout the state.