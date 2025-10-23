Reps Probe $4.6b Health Grants

The House of Representatives on Wednesday launched an investigation into how $4.6 billion in international aid grants between 2021 and 2025 were used.

It argued that the grants had failed to prevent high mortality rates from HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

In a motion presented, the lawmakers said urgent oversight and a reevaluation of current strategies were necessary to prevent the country from missing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of ending epidemics of those diseases by 2030.

U.S. President Donald Trump, since returning to office in January, has led the way in cutting foreign aid budgets, prompting humanitarian workers to warn he has put the lives of vulnerable people, especially in Africa, at risk.

READ ALSO: Nokia Reports Lower Profit Despite Rising Sales

The Green Chamber noted that Nigeria accounts for 31% of global malaria deaths and ranked first in Africa and sixth globally for tuberculosis cases.

They directed the Committee on HIV/AIDS to report back after a month to propose legislative action.

The committee will investigate the grants provided by the United States Agency for International Development and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

The House noted that the United States Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief also contributed $6 billion over the same period to support HIV/AIDS treatment and strengthen health systems.

“Despite these significant investments, Nigeria remains burdened by public health challenges, including 51,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2023, ranking third globally,” the parliamentary motion said.